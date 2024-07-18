99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Emmy Awards Snubs and Surprises

July 17, 2024 9:11PM EDT
The Television Academy held the announcement from the famous El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood of the Emmy nominees.  “The Bear” broke a comedy record with the most nominations with 23 in the category. “Shogun” has the most overall with 25 nominations.

“Only Murders in the Building” received 21 including Selena Gomez’ first for her performance as lead actress. She also made history as the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer for her work as executive producer on the show. The Emmy Awards will air on ABC on September 15.

