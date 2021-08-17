Emma Stone Will Be Back For “Cruella” Sequel

ET has confirmed that Emma Stone has signed on to return for a Cruella sequel. News of a second film was first announced in June, with a Disney spokesperson telling ET at the time that they were “very pleased with Cruella‘s box office success” and looked “forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.” Since its release May 28, the movie has made than $222 million worldwide.
That said, Emma reportedly used Scarlett Johannson’s recent lawsuit against Disney over their decision to release it to streaming at the same time as theaters to negotiate her new deal with Disney. An insider said Emma made Disney “acknowledge for the first time that it should have negotiated a ‘buyout’ of her box office bonuses on the first Cruella, like Warner Bros. did for its 2021 movies.” So now Emma reportedly got an 8 figure “make good” payment for Cruella‘s hybrid release and is now receiving another 8 figure payment for Cruella 2.
MORE HERE