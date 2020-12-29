Emma Roberts Welcomes a Baby Boy Into the World
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Emma Roberts attends FX's "American Horror Story" 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
More baby news! Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund have welcomes a beautiful baby boy into the world! While Emma and Garrett have yet to officially announce the news, sources say she gave birth on December 27th and his name is Rhodes (adorable)!
Congratulations to the new parents!