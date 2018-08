“Venom” is in theaters October 5th.

“Venom” is track #13 on Eminem’s 10th studio album that just dropped. The album is called “Kamikaze”.

RELATED CONTENT

Jessica Simpson Hopes To Make A Musical Comeback On Her Sister’s Reality Show

Would You Let Bradley Cooper Wipe Your Makeup Off Before A Movie Audition?

Taylor Swift Tells Fans She “Found Love Through The Noise”

Beyonce And Jay-Z Are Making It Rain Scholarship Money On Their Tour

DJ Khaled Has A Line Of Affordable Gold Furniture Called “We The Best Home”… LOL

Ed Sheeran Will Be In A Movie Next Year…As Himself