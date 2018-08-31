Eminem Takes Shots at Drake, MGK and Others on Kamikaze

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Eminem performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Eminem is pulling no punches on his new album Kamikaze as he takes shots at basically anyone who’s held a mic in the past 5 years.

Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Tyler The Creator, Joe Budden, Lil Xan, Drake, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, The Grammys and Machine Gun Kelly all have one thing in common. That is that Eminem used his new album Kamikaze to take shots at each and every one of them.

While the insults tossed by Em at all of the aforementioned are all pretty brutal in their own right, none are as brutal as the shade he threw at MGK on the song “Not Alike”. Check out these lyrics.

But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun/And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie…

Back when Em’s daughter Hailie was 16, MGK made a comment about how attractive she was. Yeah, that was kinda creepy.

MGK has yet to fire back and I think anyone with a level head will suggest that he not. But he put this on his twitter this morning.

MGK, for the sake of your career and what respect you’re held in the rap world; do not attempt to fire back at Eminem. Nothing good will come from it.