Eminem Surprises Crowd At 50 Cent’s Detroit Concert

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour stopped in Detroit on Sunday night, and guess who walks out saying “Don’t f*****g act like you ain’t know I was gonna be here!” “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known: 50 Cent. And also, make some noise for hip-hop’s 50th birthday, y’all.” WARNING: LANGUAGE

Eminem signed 50 Cent to Shady Records before the release of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ in 2003. They’ve worked together on songs like “Gatman & Robbin,” “My Life” and “Is This Love.” Eminem performed ‘Patiently Waiting’ and ‘Crack A Bottle’ with his friend on stage.