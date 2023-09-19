99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Eminem Surprises Crowd At 50 Cent’s Detroit Concert

September 19, 2023 8:20AM EDT
Share
Eminem Surprises Crowd At 50 Cent’s Detroit Concert
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour stopped in Detroit on Sunday night, and guess who walks out saying  “Don’t f*****g act like you ain’t know I was gonna be here!” “Detroit, make some noise for one of the best friends I’ve ever known: 50 Cent. And also, make some noise for hip-hop’s 50th birthday, y’all.” WARNING: LANGUAGE

Eminem signed 50 Cent to Shady Records before the release of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ in 2003. They’ve worked together on songs like “Gatman & Robbin,” “My Life” and “Is This Love.” Eminem performed ‘Patiently Waiting’ and ‘Crack A Bottle’ with his friend on stage.

More about:
50 Cent
Detroit
Eminem
Final Lap tour

POPULAR POSTS

1

NSYNC Sends Fans Wild As They Release First Song In Two Decades
2

Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner
3

Race Track Hosts Race For Kids Wearing T-Rex Costumes
4

Chris Evans Is A Married Man!
5

Olivia Rodrigo Responds To Rumors "Vampire" Is About Taylor Swift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE