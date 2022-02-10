Eminem Leads Rock Hall Fan Voting

Earlier it was announced that Eminem was a 2022 Rock Hall of Fame nominee, and according to the Rock Hall, he’s dominating fan voting. In an Instagram post, the Rock Hall revealed that Eminem was far ahead of the other nominees by a wide margin.
Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and The Eurhythmics round out the Top 5 with Lionel Richie a close 6th. “There’s still lots of time to vote,” captioned the Rock Hall.
Fans are allowed to vote daily on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website. Which of the nominees do you think won’t make it in this year?