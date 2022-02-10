      Weather Alert

Eminem Leads Rock Hall Fan Voting

Feb 10, 2022 @ 1:22pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Earlier it was announced that Eminem was a 2022 Rock Hall of Fame nominee, and according to the Rock Hall, he’s dominating fan voting.  In an Instagram post, the Rock Hall revealed that Eminem was far ahead of the other nominees by a wide margin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton, and The Eurhythmics round out the Top 5 with Lionel Richie a close 6th.  “There’s still lots of time to vote,” captioned the Rock Hall.

Fans are allowed to vote daily on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website.  Which of the nominees do you think won’t make it in this year?

TAGS
Dolly Parton Duran Duran Eminem Pat Benatar Rock Hall of Fame The Eurhythmics
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Hey Darlin!
This Pint-Sized Gymnast And Her Dad Are Pretty Amazing
Comedian Heywood Banks
Kids Surprise Their Mom With A Room Makeover Giving Us The Feels
Super Bowl Ads Are Sold Out At $7 Million A Pop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On