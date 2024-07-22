Eminem Dethrones Taylor Swift

Eminem is sitting at the top this week.

Eminem’s new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart this week. This marks the 11th No. 1 album of Eminem’s celebrated career, as the rapper now ties Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and Kanye West for the fifth-most No. 1 albums ever on the Billboard 200, behind only the Beatles (19 No. 1s), Jay-Z and Taylor Swift (each with 14) and Drake (13).

Three other albums had strong debuts on the Billboard 200 this week, as ENHYPEN’s Romance: Untold comes in at No. 2, Clairo’s Charm reaches No. 8, and Megan Moroney’s Am I Okay? sits at No. 9. Following 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department falls to No. 4 on its 13th week on the chart. Rounding out the Billboard 200 Top 5 are Zach Bryan’s The Great American Bar Scene dropping a spot to No. 3, and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time moves down two slots to No. 5.