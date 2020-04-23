      Breaking News
Eminem Brings His Mom’s Spaghetti To Detroit Hospital Workers

Apr 23, 2020 @ 8:05am
A plate of delicious spaghetti bolognese with meat sauce and fresh basil.

Eminem is donating cups of his Mom’s Spaghetti to Detroit hospital workers through his Marshall Mathers Foundation.

He has been providing cups of Mom’s Spaghetti to healthcare workers and will continue for the next few weeks.

Mom’s Spaghetti isn’t just a famous namedrop on Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself,” but also a staple in the festival circuit with its pop-up spots.

 

 

