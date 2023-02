LOL. It wasn’t *supposed* to be a THICK margarita… But it was delightful in the end. Follow along to make your own at home. Thanks to Alexus from Virtue for stopping by for this fun lil’ holiday!

Virtue is located near Mellood Art Center at 1971 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40206!

(Please drink responsibly!)

@emilyontheradio