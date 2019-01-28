Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Are Epitome of Relationship Goals As Emily Wins 1st SAG Award

You HAVE to watch this. They’re the real life “Jim and Pam”.

Emily Blunt won her very first SAG Award last night for Best Supporting Actress for “A Quiet Place”. From the second her name was announced, John and Emily stole the entire show last night.

Emily spent her entire speech praising her amazing husband and his hard work. After all, he directed this film, casted his wife, and also starred in the film. Oh and John was weeping.

Let’s remember when he won the Critic’s Choice Award for the same film this year and also just gushed his love for his wife.