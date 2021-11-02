Elton John’s Line Of Eyewear…And Why He Calls Ed Sheeran Every Day

This just makes so much sense and quite frankly why has it taken this long? Elton John has been incorporating rhinestone-covered oversize glasses into his look for years. So finally, he’s got a new line at Sam’s Club and Walmart. You can’t miss it…it’s called Elton John Eyewear, and yes he designed the frames.
The line-up features three different collections: The Foundations Collection available in Sam’s Club Vision Centers nationwide and samsclub.com today and at Walmart later this week for $95-$100. The two other lines (also coming to Sam’s Club) consists of The Capsule Collection and The Master Collection, which are recreations from his personal collection, and will come in limited quantities starting at $350.
As for why he calls Ed Sheeran every morning, Ed said in a recent interview, “I think people think I’m exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day,” “He calls me every single morning. Even if it’s like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls.” The tradition first began when his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski died in March, and Ed wasn’t doing well with it at all. “When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn’t good,” he said of John. “And then just from that point he’s literally ringing me every single day.”
