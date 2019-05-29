Elton John Struggled to Watch “Rocketman”

It’s never comfortable watching yourself in a movie as an actor, but what’s harder is watching a biopic on your own life’s past struggles. This was Elton John’s struggle with watching “Rocketman”.

The film “Rocketman” showed John struggling with addiction, mental illness, and his sexuality in his younger years. Elton said, “This is how my life was, and I didn’t want to cover it and gloss it over. It’s difficult to watch because I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to go back there. Thank God I came out of it’.”

The movie is in theaters May 31st.