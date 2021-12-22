Elton John Shared His Ultimate Zoom Call

Elton John shared video of an “Ultimate Zoom” call he had with every collaborator from The Lockdown Sessions, the quarantine album he dropped this year. Elton kicks off the meeting as the screen fills up with some of the biggest names in music from Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Young Thug, and Stevie Nicks to Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, SG Lewis, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder, and more.
The eccentric collection of artists makes for an amusing meeting, complete with the now-classic run-ins with foggy camera quality, speaking while muted, too-loud air conditioners and interrupting house guests. An off-camera Young Thug exclaims: “Yo, Elton, my Wi-Fi’s not working — can you see me?”
Missing from the call was Ed Sheeran, who appears on “Merry Christmas.” After everyone leaves the meeting and it’s just Elton John left, Ed Sheeran rushes into the room to ask if he’s missed it. Elton reminds him: “It’s supposed to be on Zoom.” The video follows the release of the 3-part Inside The Lockdown Sessions documentary.