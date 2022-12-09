Elton John Has Sworn Off This Social Platform
December 9, 2022 11:41AM EST
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
Elton John has left Twitter!
All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.
I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 9, 2022
He tweeted today (12/9) after the news that Twitter will no longer enforce its Covid misinformation policy per NPR, who said this:
Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence update had been made to Twitter’s online rules: “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.”
