December 9, 2022 11:41AM EST
Elton John Has Sworn Off This Social Platform
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Elton John has left Twitter!

He tweeted today (12/9) after the news that Twitter will no longer enforce its Covid misinformation policy per NPR, who said this:

Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence update had been made to Twitter’s online rules: “Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

 

 

