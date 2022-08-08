      Weather Alert

Elton John Announces New Song With Britney Spears

Aug 8, 2022 @ 4:52pm
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Sir Elton John attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Elton John Announces New Song With Britney Spears, ‘Hold Me Closer’

After weeks of rumors, Sir Elton John has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears by sharing a photo on Instagram with the words, “Hold Me Closer.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Elton’s page also included a link for the song which is expected to drop later this month. This will be the first song from Britney since 2016’s ‘Glory’ Album.

What is your favorite Elton John song? What is your favorite Britney Song? What other artists would you like to see a collab from?

