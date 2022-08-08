Elton John Announces New Song With Britney Spears

After weeks of rumors, Sir Elton John has confirmed his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears by sharing a photo on Instagram with the words, “Hold Me Closer.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)
A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)
Elton’s page also included a link for the song which is expected to drop later this month. This will be the first song from Britney since 2016’s ‘Glory’ Album.
What is your favorite Elton John song? What is your favorite Britney Song? What other artists would you like to see a collab from?