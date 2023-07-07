99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit Over Threads

July 7, 2023 10:42AM EDT
Meta launched it’s Twitter competitor called Threads, and logged 30 million users in the first 18 hours. It’s linked to Instagram so makes the sign up easy. Now, Elon Musk is threatening to hit Meta with a lawsuit claiming Mark Zuckerberg and crew have engaged in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”

The letter says Meta hired former Twitter employees, which is how they got the trade secrets to make Threads look and act so similar.  Zuckerberg seemed to acknowledge those similarities in this tweet:

 

This should add some more fuel to rumors of a brewing cage match between Musk and Zuck!!

