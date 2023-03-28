Elon Musk Says You’ll Have To Have A Blue Checkmark To Vote In Polls On Twitter
Elon Musk is back with more updates about Twitter Blue subscriptions… Yay.
Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations.
The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle.
Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023
You may have noticed recently that there are two feeds on your Twitter app: “For You” and “Following.” TikTok much? According to Elon, ONLY people who are subscribed to Twitter Blue (and have that blue checkmark “verification”) will be featured on the For You feeds. On top of that, only those people will be able to vote in polls.
These changes take effect Saturday, April 15.
So much for our awarding winning polls about pouring the milk versus the cereal first and how often you wash your hair.