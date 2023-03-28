99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elon Musk Says You’ll Have To Have A Blue Checkmark To Vote In Polls On Twitter

March 28, 2023 11:54AM EDT
Share
Elon Musk Says You’ll Have To Have A Blue Checkmark To Vote In Polls On Twitter
WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 05: Elon Musk attends the premiere and Q&A for “Do You Trust This Computer?” at The Regency Village Theatre on April 5, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Elon Musk is back with more updates about Twitter Blue subscriptions… Yay.

You may have noticed recently that there are two feeds on your Twitter app: “For You” and “Following.” TikTok much? According to Elon, ONLY people who are subscribed to Twitter Blue (and have that blue checkmark “verification”) will be featured on the For You feeds. On top of that, only those people will be able to vote in polls.

These changes take effect Saturday, April 15.

So much for our awarding winning polls about pouring the milk versus the cereal first and how often you wash your hair.

More about:
blue checkmark
CEO
Elon Musk
polls
subscription
tech
tech news
technology
technology news
Twitter
verification
Voting

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Gwyneth Paltrow Stands Trial In Hit & Run Skiing Accident Lawsuit
3

"American Idol" Contestant Slams Katy Perry's Mom-Shaming Joke
4

Boy Battling Brain Cancer Gets His Dream Puppy
5

St. Patrick's Day - What Is A Leprechaun?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE