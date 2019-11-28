Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Soundcloud
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Trending
Elon Musk Says Over 200K Tesla Cybertruck Orders Already
Nov 28, 2019 @ 9:30am
Elon Musk Unveiled his New Tesla Cybertruck last week! Elon took to the stage in Hawthorne, California, to reveal Tesla’s long- awaited electric pickup truck. Dubbed the Cybertruck, the vehicle is said to be more capable than a Ford F-150 and perform better than a Porsche 911.
The base model of the Cybertruck costs $39,900, while the top end Tri Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) model starts at $69,900. The Tri Motor AWD version can reportedly go from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, carry 3,500 pounds and tow up to 14,000 pounds. The base model of the car will have a range of 250 miles on a full charge, while the Tri Motor AWD version will have a range of 500 miles.
The Cybertruck is being toted by Musk as “literally bulletproof,” with its stainless steel alloy exterior and its “unbreakable” metal glass windows despite a small hiccup at the unveiling showing otherwise. So far it seems that the embarrassing Cybertruck demonstration where Tesla founder Elon Musk watched “shatter-proof” glass break into pieces hasn’t deterred buyers. Musk says that Tesla has already received around 200,000 orders for the odd-looking truck. Musk tweeted about the electric truck’s demand, adding that orders for the truck have come in without advertising or paid endorsements. Production of the base model is set to begin in late 2021, with production of the Tri Motor AWD version to begin in 2022.
Have you ordered yours?
TAGS
Cybertruck
Elon
Elon Musk
F-150
Ford
Musk
Porsche
Tesla
truck
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why This Kid’s Christmas List Went Viral
Some are saying she shot her shot!
Dwayne Johnson Sings To A 3-Year-Old Cancer Patient
Dwayne Johnson shared a video to Instagram on Monday to …
This Charlotte Church’s Video Reminding You To Be Thankful Is Hilariously Viral
This has been out since 2016 and has over 11 …
Help This Local Kiddo Collect Blankets For The Homeless
Meet Reagan! She's a local kiddo collecting blankets for the …
Norton Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees & Lights
Kelly and the family had a ball at the 30th …
All The Hits
Listen
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Watch
Win
All Contests
Christmas Wish
Shows
Ben Davis & Kelly K Show
Sarah Jordan
JDub
Mac
Events
Community Events
Concerts
On Site
Wet Nose Wednesday
Careers
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL