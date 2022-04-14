Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $43 BILLION

Elon Musk is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $265 Billion, so he can afford to toss out the offer of $43 billion to buy Twitter. His offer breaks down to $54.20 per share, which was 38 per cent higher than the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the day before his investment of 9.2 per cent in the company was publicly announced.
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022
He said in a letter to Twitter chairman, Bret Taylor: “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” “Since making my investment I now realise the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”
MORE HERE