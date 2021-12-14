Elon Musk Is Time’s “Person Of the Year”

Time magazine has named its Person of the Year for 2021: Elon Musk. “He is reshaping life on Earth and possibly life off Earth as well,” Time Editor-In-Chief Edward Felsenthal said Monday on the Today show. Musk, of course, is the CEO of Tesla (pushing electric cars) and SpaceX (pushing space exploration). He also just happens to be the most richest person on the planet, with a net worth of about $265 billion.
When asked who he admires, he said anyone who trying to make a positive impact on humanity. The cover story says he was picked because: “The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune. He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance. He dreams of Mars as he bestrides Earth, square-jawed and indomitable.”
He was also asked about hot button topics like the vaccine and he says we should encourage people to get vaccinated, but not force it by mandates and take away people’s jobs.
