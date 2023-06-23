99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Agree To A Cage Fight?

June 23, 2023 6:41AM EDT
Source: YouTube

UFC Prez Dana White told Harvey and Charles on “TMZ Live” Thursday he’s been talking and texting with Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Wednesday night and into Thursday. He says they are both “dead serious” about squaring off in Las Vegas in a CAGE MATCH.

This whole idea started Tuesday night when Musk joked he’d be up for fighting Mark in a cage match.  Then Zuckerberg responded on Instagram with “send me location.”

Now whether or not this actually happens remains to be seen but apparently Zuck spends a good amount of time practicing mixed martial arts and competed in jiu-jitsu competitions recently, and Elon has done martial arts.

 

We’ll keep you posted.

