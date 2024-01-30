99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elmo Sets Twitter/X On Fire With One Simple Tweet

January 30, 2024 12:41PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Poor Elmo. He just want to check in and see how everyone was feeling!  They were NOT doing well. LOL

 

 

 

 

Companies saw what was happening and jumped in, too!

 

 

Gonna have to do a wellness check on Elmo soon after all this!!

More about:
Elmo
tweet
Twitter
viral
X

POPULAR POSTS

1

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali's 82nd Birthday
4

Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours
5

Justin Timberlake New Album New Single?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE