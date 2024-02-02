99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Elmo Attacked on the “Today Show”

February 2, 2024 5:06AM EST
Source: YouTube

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo was making an appearance on Today when he was attacked!

Larry David, who was booked to appear later, came onto the set and grabbed Elmo’s head, jokingly pretending to squeeze it. The hosts tried to get Larry to stop, but he said “somebody had to do it.”

He did apologize, though, and Elmo accepted.

We couldn’t agree more, T-Pain.

Editors note: WHO WOULD (EVEN JOKINGLY) ATTACK ELMO?!?!

More about:
Elmo
larry david
sesame street
Today

