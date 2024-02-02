Elmo Attacked on the “Today Show”

Source: YouTube

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo was making an appearance on Today when he was attacked!

Larry David, who was booked to appear later, came onto the set and grabbed Elmo’s head, jokingly pretending to squeeze it. The hosts tried to get Larry to stop, but he said “somebody had to do it.”

He did apologize, though, and Elmo accepted.

I know I didn’t just see my mans @elmo assaulted on live TV — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 1, 2024

We couldn’t agree more, T-Pain.

Editors note: WHO WOULD (EVEN JOKINGLY) ATTACK ELMO?!?!