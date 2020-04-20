Ellie Goulding Surprises A Nurse During Her Virtual Wedding
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Ellie Goulding performs with Diplo at the Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
Hayley Pitman, who works for the National Health Service, and Harvey Skelton were one of many whose wedding was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak
. But the U.K. couple decided to carry on with their nuptials on Saturday, with their family and friends tuning in via video chat.
After Pitman and Skelton, both dressed for the occasion, said “I do” and kissed, they were surprised by Goulding, who joined the virtual ceremony to sing for the newlyweds’ first dance. The sweet moment was shared on YouTube by wedding directory For Better For Worse, which organized the event.
“Congratulations Harvey and Hayley,” Goulding, 33, said in the video while holding her guitar. “You’re both heroes and we all love you.”
