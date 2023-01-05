Ellie Goulding Denies Cheating On Ed Sheeran

We may never know exactly what happened between Ellie Goulding with Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan some ten years ago, but to this day, she’s quick to reply back to TikTok comments accusing of her cheating on Ed with Niall. It was back in 2013 when this “love triangle” was all the rage, but it seems fans still aren’t over what they think happened.

Back in the day, Ellie was seen in romantic-looking scenarios with the guys. Although, she denies being in relationships with them. It seems Ed may have thought differently. Peep the whole video for the story from E! News.