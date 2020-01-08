Ellen’s “The Masked Dancer” Sketch Turning Into A Show
Fox announced yesterday that it will launch The Masked Dancer — a spinoff of its hit franchise The Masked Singer — that features celebrities who try to hide their identity. The network will work with Ellen DeGeneres to produce the new celebrity competition show, since the idea came from a popular segment on her show.
Like what DeGeneres has been doing over the last year, the Fox version will feature celebs performing “unique dances” in costume. A spokesperson said, “We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were truly amazed..”
Not sure when the spinoff will debut yet, but The Masked Singer returns after the Super Bowl.