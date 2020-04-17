Ellen’s Employees Upset At Lack of Communication, Treatment And Pay Cuts
Crew members from Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show are outraged over their treatment from top producers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Normally there is a core stage crew of 30 for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but they received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month.
Then they found out an outside, non-union tech company was hired to help DeGeneres do the show remotely from her home in California.
When production executives finally did reach out, nearly all crew members were told last week to brace for a 60% reduction in pay, even as the show continues to air.
Only four core crew members currently work on the remote version of the broadcast. The insiders find this treatment to be totally inconsistent with DeGeneres’ daily message to her audiences: “be kind.”
FULL STORY