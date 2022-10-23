Ellen Star Sophia Grace Pregnant

Sophia Grace pregnant?

Yes that Sophia Grace! The same one who appeared on Ellen when she was younger, is pregnant with her first child at 19. We feel like we’ve aged 30 years!!

Sophia appeared on the show with her cousin and performed her viral dance to Nicki Minaj’s track ‘Super Bass’ in 2011. She said, “I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant.”

Sophia continued, “So I am 21 weeks today, and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe.” She added, “I was very shocked when I first found out. I got used to it now, and I’m super, super happy about it, and I can’t wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have.”

Congratulations, Sophia!