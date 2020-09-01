      Breaking News
Vote 2020

“Ellen” Producer Andy Lassner Breaks His Silence On The Show’s Scandal

Sep 1, 2020 @ 9:24am

“It’s been a rough couple of months”.

Producer Andy Lassner broke his silence on Instagram about the scandal that has rocked “The Ellen Degeneres Show” over the past several months. Former employees complained of a “toxic work environment”, and then many celebrities started confirming reports that Ellen wasn’t as kind as she portrays herself to be on camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

I’ve missed my people❤️

A post shared by Andylassner (@andylassner) on

Earlier this month, it was announced that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman had “parted ways” with the show.

MORE HERE

TAGS
Andy Lassner producer scandal silence the ellen degeneres show
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE