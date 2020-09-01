“Ellen” Producer Andy Lassner Breaks His Silence On The Show’s Scandal
“It’s been a rough couple of months”.
Producer Andy Lassner broke his silence on Instagram about the scandal that has rocked “The Ellen Degeneres Show” over the past several months. Former employees complained of a “toxic work environment”, and then many celebrities started confirming reports that Ellen wasn’t as kind as she portrays herself to be on camera.
Earlier this month, it was announced that executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman had “parted ways” with the show.
MORE HERE