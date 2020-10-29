      Weather Alert

Ellen Pompeo Teases The End of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Could Be Coming

Oct 29, 2020 @ 7:38am

Ellen Pompeo, THE Meredith Grey, is opening up about how much longer Grey’s Anatomy will last. After more than 360 episodes, and it being on the 17th season, Ellen casually dropped the hint that this could easily be its last. Grey’s Anatomy has broken so many records since it debuted in 2005, and Ellen Pompeo has been there every step of the way.

Ellen’s contract is up this year so that leaves a whole lot of questions. It is the end?

TAGS
Ellen Pompeo Grey's Anatomy Meredith Grey season 17 Shonda Rhimes
POPULAR POSTS
Karen's Cash
Ed Sheeran's Parents Are Auctioning Off His Stuff...Including Handwritten Lyrics To "Perfect"
Haunted Places Around Louisville
Santa Won't Make a Stop at Macy's This Year for the First Time in 159 Years
Kim K Turns 40 With A Super Sentimental Surprise Party And Recreated Choreographed Dance From Her 10th Birthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE