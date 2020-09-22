Ellen Launches Her 18th Season With An Apology
Ellen DeGeneres kicked of the new season of her show yesterday and she used the opening monologue to address her summer of controversy. She also issued an apology:
“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”
There wasn’t a studio audience, but a virtual one was brought in. Individual monitors were put in audience seats and each monitor was a fan who joined remotely.
Ellen said, ”We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”
Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.
