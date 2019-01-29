Ellen DeGeneres Stages a “Friends” Reunion And My Heart Is Happy

Everything I needed this Tuesday!

Ellen DeGeneres helped Courteney Cox promote her Instagram page and pulled off a mini Friends reunion at the same time.

 


On the Ellen Show, DeGeneres re-created the Central Perk coffee shop from Friends complete with the couch.

Cox was set to take her photo for the Gram when DeGeneres said, “I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun.” Then Kudrow appeared.

Cox said, “You’re here! This is a shock.” The three ladies got comfy and chatted on the couch for a bit.

