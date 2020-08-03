Ellen Degeneres Reportedly Wants Out Of Her Show
Ellen DeGeneres “wants out of the show” after the recent claims made against her and the staff of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a source told Us Weekly. “She is pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source claims, noting the comedian feels like a “target” because of her success. A source says she believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.
Last month, 10 former staffers alleged that they faced fear, intimidation and racism while working on the show. Ever since, celebrities having been coming forward to back them up.
Ellen publicly apologized and promised changes, including the firing of at least one longtime producer — but many critics say it’s not enough.
At the same time, reports were flying that Ellen’s days are numbered, and that James Corden is among the names being floated to replace her. Ellen executive producer, Andy Lassner, however, says “nobody is going off the air.”
