Ellen Degeneres Gifts Dax Shepard Brad Pitt Overalls for his Birthday Well I mean, who WOULDN’T want these Brad Pitt overalls of Dax Shepard’s dreams. Total sidebar, I LOVE Dax Shepard and the Armchair Expert podcast! BirthdayBRAD PITTdax shepardEllen DegeneresKristen Bell SHARE RELATED CONTENT Drake’s Reply to Heidi Klum Ghosting Him is Hilariously AWKWARD! Chipotle Hops on the Whole 30 and Keto Train this Winter Kim and Kanye Are Reportedly Expecting their FOURTH Baby Stranger Things Season 3 Finally Has a Release Date Christmas Carpool Karaoke 2018 Is Finally Here Men In Black: International Trailer Makes Us Ready for Summer 2019