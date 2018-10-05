Ellen Degeneres Donates $50k and a Learning Lab to Patrick Henry Preparatory

Ellen Degeneres, we are unworthy of you. Yet again you amaze us by donating $50,000 and having Verizon give a Learning Lab to Patrick Henry Preparatory in Harlem, New York.

The Innovative Learning Lab, introduces students to all different top technology including coding, virtual reality and 3D design. This school gives kids from struggling communities an education.

Ellen invited the kids and staff onto the show, and Ellen had them SHOOK by the surprise for these donations. The kids and staff broke out into cheers! Ellen followed their reactions by saying “They’re happy!” Way to go Ellen!