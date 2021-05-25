      Weather Alert

Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Her $14.3 Million Ranch

May 25, 2021 @ 6:21am

After announcing that her talk show career would soon be coming to an end, Ellen Degeneres has bought back a place she used to call home. The 20-year talk show vet just put down $14.3 million on a ranch she once lived in with Portia de Rossi in Montecito, California.

Degeneres’ old and now new ranch is next door to Oprah’s 70-acre estate and is also near neighbors like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Rob Lowe, and Tyler Perry.

The 6,700 square foot compound sits on six acres and has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

