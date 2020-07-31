Ellen Degeneres Breaks Her Silence Over Toxic Workplace Environment Investigation
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 22: Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
listens to President Barack Obama before being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Ellen has finally broken her silence in regards to all of the toxic workplace allegations as well as the internal investigation. Ellen sent a letter out to all of her staff apologizing profusely saying this was not the workplace environment she ever wanted to happen.
It looks like one of the shows executive producers may be departing after the investigation but that has yet to be confirmed.