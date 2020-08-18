Ellen Degeneres Parts Ways With 3 Producers and Promotes DJ tWitch to Producer
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Ellen Degeneres, winner of mulitple awards, poses in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Yesterday was an emotional first full day back in production for the staff of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” as Ellen held a Zoom call apologizing to the entire staff again. Not only was the call filled with apologies, but it also came the the announcement that 3 of the top producers have parted ways with the show. Ed Glavin, Kevin Lehman, and Jonathan Norman are leaving the show after several allegations against them including harassment, sexual misconduct, and assault.
On a positive note from the emotional meeting, DJ tWitch has been promoted to co-executive producer of the show!