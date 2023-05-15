Elle Fanning Claims She Didn’t Get A Big Role For This Shocking Reason

Source: YouTube

Really??

Elle Fanning has been in Hollywood as a working actress for years with big credits to her name (like “Aurora” in the “Maleficent” movies!!!) She just revealed the crazy reason she says she lost out on a big role…not enough followers on Instagram. Yep…for real.

She made that admission during a chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. At the 32:40 mark in the interview, she said: “I did try out for…I’m not going to say what it was, but I didn’t get a part once for something big because—it might not have just been this reason, but this was the feedback that I heard—was because I didn’t have enough Instagram followers at the time.” “So that was a little like…I firmly don’t believe in not getting a part [for that]. It was for a bigger thing, a franchise thing.” For the record, she has 6.2 million followers now.

Season 3 of Fanning’s show, The Great premieres on Friday on Hulu.