Eddie Vedder Told Bradley Cooper Not To Remake ‘A Star Is Born’

Bradley Cooper says Pearl Jam front man Eddie Vedder wasn’t convinced that remaking ‘A Star Is Born’ again would be a good idea. It was his first time directing and he sings in the movie.

So he went to Seattle to ask Eddie some advice…he said, “I …spent four or five days with (Eddie Vedder) and I asked him 9,000 questions. He gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings. He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie. He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that.’”

MORE HERE

The movie is out October 4th.