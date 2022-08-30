Eddie Murphy Will Play Axel Foley For New “Beverly Hills Cop” Movie On Netflix
August 30, 2022 9:30AM EDT
Eddie Murphy first hit the big screen as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop” in 1984, and now a fourth movie is planned in the franchise. Murphy will be back in the role for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” on Netflix. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are also on board for the project, which is still in production.
