Eddie Murphy Will Play Axel Foley For New “Beverly Hills Cop” Movie On Netflix

Eddie Murphy first hit the big screen as Axel Foley in “Beverly Hills Cop” in 1984, and now a fourth movie is planned in the franchise. Murphy will be back in the role for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” on Netflix. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are also on board for the project, which is still in production.

