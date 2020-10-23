Ed Sheeran’s Parents Are Auctioning Off His Stuff…Including Handwritten Lyrics To “Perfect”
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran’s parents did come cleaning and are auctioning off a bunch of memorabilia to benefit several relief organizations from his hometown.
The Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction, which kicks off today and will run until November 8 of this year, was set up by his parents, John and Imogen Sheeran. Some of the 200 items up for bid are a “signed and famed ticket and handbill for Ed’s first ever public gig, when he was 14,” the Legos he played with as a kid and many other mementos from his youth.
However, the crown jewel of the ongoing auction came from the four-time Grammy Award winner himself: the handwritten lyrics for his 2017 global hit “Perfect.” His parents noted in the auction’s brochure, “I don’t think you could get anything more personal from him,” since the song is a profession of love to his wife Cherry Seaborn.
Proceeds will “help improve quality of care and well-being for children and young adults across Suffolk,” says John Sheeran.
All money raised will benefit local charities GeeWizz, which will use the funds to construct a local playground for children with special needs, and Ipswich’s St Elizabeth Hospice charity Zest, which serves teenagers suffering from terminal illnesses.
