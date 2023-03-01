99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran’s New “-” Album Promises His Deepest, Darkest Thoughts

March 1, 2023 12:16PM EST
Ed Sheeran has made an eventful crash landing back on social media lately. After a hiatus and a second new baby with his wife, he came back with news of a new hot sauce and now an album: Subtract. You already know you’ll see it written as “-” because that’s kind of his thing.

He just announced Subtract will drop May 5 and will feature his deepest, darkest thoughts. In a long Instagram post, he explained that he has been working on this album for over a decade and scrapped much of the intended contents.

 

The album is inspired by the hardships of learning his wife had a tumor during her pregnancy, losing his friend Jamal, and having to defend his work in court.

Here’s a look at the track listing for Subtract from his website:

  1. Boats
  2. Salt Water
  3. Eyes Closed
  4. Life Goes On
  5. Dusty
  6. End Of Youth
  7. Colourblind
  8. Curtains
  9. Borderline
  10. Spark
  11. Vega
  12. Sycamore
  13. No Strings
  14. The Hills Of Aberfeldy
