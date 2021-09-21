      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran’s 62 Tattoos And Their Meanings Revealed!

Sep 21, 2021 @ 5:15pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ed Sheeran attends the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at the Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This may come as a surprise, but Ed Sheeran has several tattoos, 62 of them to be exact. Ed Sheeran’s tats are not just some random drawings he picked out, they actually have a meaning behind them. Each one represents a significant moment or person in his life.

 

According to his tattooist, Kevin Paul, “Everything that Ed has had done is a bit odd to most people“. The lion head tattoo that is in the center of Sheeran’s chest represents him selling out Wembley Stadium. Another tat that has a special meaning is an Orca that Sheeran has on his bicep, which is dedicated to his daughter, Lyra.

How many tattoos do you have? Tell us about your favorite ink and the meaning behind it! Is there a tattoo that you wish you would have never gotten?

