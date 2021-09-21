Ed Sheeran’s 62 Tattoos And Their Meanings Revealed!

This may come as a surprise, but Ed Sheeran has several tattoos, 62 of them to be exact. Ed Sheeran’s tats are not just some random drawings he picked out, they actually have a meaning behind them. Each one represents a significant moment or person in his life.
According to his tattooist, Kevin Paul, “Everything that Ed has had done is a bit odd to most people“. The lion head tattoo that is in the center of Sheeran’s chest represents him selling out Wembley Stadium. Another tat that has a special meaning is an Orca that Sheeran has on his bicep, which is dedicated to his daughter, Lyra.
