Ed Sheeran Wins His First Emmy

Source: YouTube

Ed Sheeran was on tour overseas when the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony happened, so he now he has his Emmy in hand! He won in the Best Original Music & Lyric category for his song for Ted Lasso, called “A Beautiful Game.” He used social media to give his acceptance speech saying, it was “2 years ago this month” that he and Max Martin “wrote a song about love and football, and how it is always about the journey rather than the destination.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The song was featured in the Season 3 finale of Ted Lasso. The full Emmys will be broadcast January 15th.