99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ed Sheeran Will Go To Trial Over “Thinking Out Loud”

September 30, 2022 6:52AM EDT
Share

A federal judge has finally decided Ed Sheeran must face a jury trial over whether he stole key pieces of his “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye‘s iconic “Let’s Get It On,” despite efforts to toss the case. This has been going on for at least 4 years now. Sheeran’s attorneys argue the lawsuit – filed by an entity that owns a partial stake in Gaye’s famous 1973 song – was invalid because the combination of simple melodic elements the singer allegedly stole were not unique enough to be covered by a copyright in the first place.

But in a ruling on Thursday, Judge Louis Stanton said there was “no bright-line rule” for deciding such questions and that Sheeran would need to make his arguments before a jury of his peers. A date hasn’t been set yet for the trial but it will be in a Manhattan federal courthouse. Sheeran does have a copyright law win in his pocket when he won a similar lawsuit in the U.K. over “Shape Of You.”

More about:
copyright
Ed Sheeran
Lawsuit
Let's Get It On
Marvin Gaye
Thinking Out Loud

POPULAR POSTS

1

Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws
2

"Bubble Puppy" Will Melt Your Face With Cuteness
3

Good Samaritan Helps Boy Put On The Wrong Bus
4

Bryce Dallas Howard Pushed Back At Studio Execs Who Wanted Her To Lose Weight
5

You Laugh You Lose: The One With All The Bar Jokes

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE