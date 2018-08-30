Ed Sheeran Will Be In A Movie Next Year…As Himself

Ed Sheeran is playing himself in a new movie.

It is due to hit theaters September 2019 and stars Himesh Patel as a musician who wakes up one day to find out that he is the only person on the planet who remembers the Beatles. Ed (playing himself) then discovers Patel’s character and takes him on tour.

“They shot [the film] around loads of my gigs,” Sheeran said of the filming process in a new interview. “So it was a very intense two months. Because I would have four days of gigging and then three days of shooting a film…I got to actually kind of learn how to act…I was playing myself, so I don’t think I was that bad. There wasn’t much to (mess) up.”

