Ed Sheeran Wears Mac Miller Shirt At Pittsburgh Concert

Ed Sheeran paid hometown tribute to Mac Miller at a show in Pittsburgh a few days ago.

Sheeran got a hold of an artist named Todd Ronci to create the shirt featuring a picture of Miller.

Pittsburgh ! 📸 @zakarywalters A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Sep 29, 2018 at 9:55pm PDT

Mac Miller is from Pittsburgh and Ed wanted to do something special for his grieving hometown.

Ronci said, “I ran home, put it together, sent it to the printer, long story short.”

He and his son drove from Ohio to Pittsburgh to give the shirt to Sheeran for his show at PNC Park. Sheeran gave Ronci two tickets for the show.

Ronci saw an opportunity and is now selling the shirts with a portion of the proceeds going to the Mac Miller Circles Fund. You can see the shirts here!