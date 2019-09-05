Ed Sheeran Wears a Spider-Man Costume to Go Incognito at Concerts
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Ed Sheeran performs at the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
This might be a little extra…
How does someone as recognizable as Ed Sheeran enjoy public concerts, he dresses up as Spider-Man of course.
The “I Don’t Care” singer is known to dress up as the superhero according to United Kingdom rapper, Aitch.
Aitch says that one time when Sheeran dressed up as Spidey, he was told by a couple of fans who were wearing Ed Sheeran t-shirts to “go away.”